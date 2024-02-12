More Soup for the Mona Lisa

The negative space is the unseen, the consequences that need to be thought through, surmised, predicted, foreseen. It isn’t easy. The lazy simply look at the seen and don’t think consequences through. Bastiat pushed back at those who claimed that “public spending keeps the working class alive." He rightly noted that “public spending is always a substitute for private spending, and that consequently it may well support one worker in place of another but adds nothing to the lot of the working class taken as a whole." It’s the seen (public spending) and the unseen (private spending being crowded out). Why are we still relearning this lesson from 1850?