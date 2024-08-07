MPC needs to weigh slow growth, turbulence in global markets
Summary
- Expectation of monetary policy easing in the developed world is gathering pace but in our view, domestic inflation trajectory is likely to be the dominant factor in determining the tone and outcome of the August MPC meeting as the balance of risks will likely remain towards inflation control.
The macro backdrop for August monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting remains constructive with lower global commodity prices, expectations of more monetary policy easing in the developed markets, resilient domestic growth, and a fiscally conservative budget. However, the indirect effects of the possible slowing down of global growth momentum and widespread turbulence in global asset markets would have to be carefully weighed by the committee.