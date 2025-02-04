MPC review: Rate cut not ideal yet. Rely on surplus liquidity and operation twist instead
SummaryThe challenge is to formulate a policy that boosts wholesale credit without triggering inflation, currency instability, or increased risks in retail lending. Let the repo rate to act as a signalling tool to boost the sentiment without stoking the other risks.
The upcoming monetary policy is crucial for several reasons, given the environment and uncertain outlook making the selection of policy tools critical. A repo rate cut, if it were to happen, will need to take cognisance of the impact on the rupee, given the narrowing rate differential between the US and India. Furthermore, increasing financialization of the economy has intensified the interplay between macro-micro and financial market, heightening the risk to financial market stability. A liquidity infusion and operation twist may be more effective than only relying in the repo rate.