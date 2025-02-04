However, an interesting observation is the compressed trend in return on equity (ROE), and for mid-sized entities it is quite low. Large corporates have an ROE of around 10%, translating to a post-tax excess return over risk-free return of 2.5% (assuming a risk-free rate of 7% and a corporate tax rate of 20%). In contrast, mid- and small-sized corporates do not achieve returns above the risk-free rate. While ROE is a necessary but not a sufficient condition, it is a critical determinant for promoters (shareholders) considering capex. Sustainable improvements in ROE can only be achieved by boosting demand, increasing operational efficiency, or productivity gains. The sustained healthy margins for corporates suggest that operational efficiency is in a better shape but difficult to improve further in the medium term. Therefore, it is evident that the lack of broad-based capex is primarily due to demand uncertainty and a volatile operating environment, rather than solely the high cost of financing.