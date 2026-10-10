Mrityunjay Athreya: the unfashionable management guru who shuns jargon for purpose

On completion, influenced by his childhood hero Subhas Chandra Bose, he chose to come back home, recognising the need and the opportunity to transform Indian companies stuck in a strategy rut. To start with, he joined the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta as an assistant professor, teaching strategic planning and behavioural sciences. Alongside, he also started consulting and was part of a committee in 1971 set up by the government to restructure the floundering Indian Airlines. After six years of teaching and consulting, he went on a three-year sabbatical to teach at the London Business School.