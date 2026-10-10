Mrityunjay Athreya: the unfashionable management guru who shuns jargon for purpose

In 1967, when Mrityunjay Athreya returned to India from Harvard Business School, where he had just completed his doctorate in business administration, India's corporate environment was inward-looking and constrained by strict government controls.
In 1967, when Mrityunjay Athreya returned to India from Harvard Business School, where he had just completed his doctorate in business administration, India's corporate environment was inward-looking and constrained by strict government controls.
The 26-year-old Athreya's return to his homeland, shunning the many lucrative options available to him in the US, came partly from a love for his country but also because he had figured that Indian companies needed strategic thinking and access to management ideas that were transforming the best companies across the world.
The 26-year-old Athreya's return to his homeland, shunning the many lucrative options available to him in the US, came partly from a love for his country but also because he had figured that Indian companies needed strategic thinking and access to management ideas that were transforming the best companies across the world.
Choosing India
Born in 1941 in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, into a large Tamil Brahmin family, his early education was at a Tamil-medium school before the family moved to Chennai, where he went on to study statistics at Loyola College and then won a gold medal on the way to qualifying as a cost accountant. The choice of subjects was driven by the demands of supplementing the family income, and it worked: he immediately got a job with the British engineering company Guest Keen Williams in Calcutta as a cost accountant.
Ambitious and self-confident, Athreya soon applied to American universities for an MBA programme, though his application went with a twist: Athreya argued that, given his degree and professional qualifications, he should get direct admission to a PhD programme. Stanford Graduate School of Business was among those that agreed, and that’s where he proceeded as a Hoover Fellow. A year later, he transferred to Harvard as a Ford Fellow.
On completion, influenced by his childhood hero Subhas Chandra Bose, he chose to come back home, recognising the need and the opportunity to transform Indian companies stuck in a strategy rut. To start with, he joined the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta as an assistant professor, teaching strategic planning and behavioural sciences. Alongside, he also started consulting and was part of a committee in 1971 set up by the government to restructure the floundering Indian Airlines. After six years of teaching and consulting, he went on a three-year sabbatical to teach at the London Business School.
Before the giants
On his return, he set himself up as an independent adviser to companies, associations, governments and NGOs. It was a good time to become a management consultant in India. The likes of McKinsey, BCG, Arthur D. Little and Monitor had little interest in the country. Starting off with an assignment for Bharat Heavy Electric Ltd, then part of a set of emerging public sector companies, he went on to advise Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC and ONGC, as well as private firms such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharat Forge.
It would take another decade for global consulting majors to make their way into the country, and even then they came in with Western models and ideas. By then, Athreya had tested and deployed his own thinking, which stressed that management was more about people, purpose, values and getting everyone to function as a cohesive team.
In the 1990s, amidst the exhilaration of liberalization that brought a rash of multinational consulting firms along with fashionable management jargon, Athreya sounded almost old-school. Yet, when it came to restructuring India's moribund telecom services infrastructure, the government turned to him.
Reforming telecom
The Athreya Committee's recommendations, including breaking up the monolithic Department of Telecom, opening up some sections of the network to the private sector and the creation of an independent regulator for the sector, laid the foundations for a telecom revolution, perhaps the most successful government-led intervention in the country.
Typical of the man, he again changed track around 2007, increasingly devoting much of his time to the non-profit sector since he believed that civil society was a crucial leg of the trimurti comprising the government and business that was needed to solve the problems of India.
He was also spending more time with Sampradaan, the platform for charitable initiatives by high net worth individuals set up in 1996. Since then, his work has been more about incorporating Indian philosophical ideas like dharma, the Gita and Vedanta into management.
No longer satisfied with offering corporate advice, Athreya, now 85, likes to talk and deal with issues like lessons for Indian industry from China, governance, social enterprises, technology, inequality and climate change.
It is significant that even as many of the management fads of the 1990s and early 2000s have been debunked or heavily caveated, Athreya's more down-to-earth thinking and wisdom has stood the test of time.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.