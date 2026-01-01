Multilateralism is not dead yet

Where people stand

These and other insights can be found in a recent Focaldata survey, that polled around 36,000 adults across 34 countries. Of course, given the daily headlines since January, particularly the ongoing coverage of trade wars, it is understandable that two-thirds of respondents recognize how their lives are being affected by decisions made elsewhere. Equally, since it has been only almost three years since the COVID-19 pandemic ended, around 77% are still attuned to what is happening in global health. But clear majorities are also aware of the consequences for them of climate change (58%, rising to 63% among younger respondents) and disruptions to food supplies (55%).