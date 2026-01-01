Edinburgh: With conflicts raging in some 50 countries, tariff wars becoming the new (abnormal) norm, and global economic growth falling to its slowest pace in generations, there seems to be little to cheer about as we enter 2026. The only certainty is that we are living with mounting uncertainty. The sole realistic prediction might be continued unpredictability.
Multilateralism is not dead yet
SummaryEntering 2026 amid conflict and economic strain, many people still favour global cooperation—backing humanitarian aid and climate action. This points to a possible shift toward a values-driven world order focused on collaboration and everyday challenges.
Edinburgh: With conflicts raging in some 50 countries, tariff wars becoming the new (abnormal) norm, and global economic growth falling to its slowest pace in generations, there seems to be little to cheer about as we enter 2026. The only certainty is that we are living with mounting uncertainty. The sole realistic prediction might be continued unpredictability.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More