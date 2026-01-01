Multilateralism is not dead yet

Underlying the tensions and turmoil of our times are three unmistakable shifts that are creating a new but still unsettled terrain: from a unipolar world to a multipolar one; from a rules-based order to a power-based one; and from a politics informed by economic openness to one that insists on protectionism, mercantilism, and industrial policies that emphasize domestic security. Politics is now driving economics, rather than vice versa.