Murthy's gift spurs pride in wealth creation, may reshape Indian ethos

Infosys chairman emeritus N.R. Narayana Murthy, advocate of compassionate capitalism, has made his grandson India’s richest infant by gifting him Infosys shares. Ekagrah, his third grandchild, was born to Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan in November.

Murthy senior is free to do as he pleases with his wealth, of course, yet this gesture is something to take note as it’s one of those things that can help mainstream in Indian culture and discourse the idea that wealth-making is to be proud of, passed on from generation to generation.

Indians didn’t look down upon wealth creation traditionally. In Hinduism, for instance, it is the first of the four puruṣārthas, or aims of human life: arth (prosperity and economic values), kama (pleasure, love, and psychological values), dharma (righteousness and moral values) and moksha (liberation, spiritual values, self-actualization).

A person is to strive to prosper first and foremost and only then devote themselves to the remaining pursuits.

Post-Independence, however, India struggled with mainstreaming the idea of wealth creation. Capitalists and by extension wealth came to be seen with suspicion for a variety of reasons, some justified, others not as much.

Even visionary industrialists like J.R.D. Tata were not immune from this lack of trust, as the nationalisation of Air India in 1953 showed, although the Tata group had given the country its first airline, first integrated steel mill, first hospitality company (and eventually the country's first software company), as Mint Snapview recently wrote.

Contrast this with the US, where Bruce Springsteen wrote a song when plants of iconic US Steel, which was at one time the world’s largest company, and that JPMorgan had financed, were being shut.

Even after the 1991 reforms, thriving crony capitalism and deepening inequalities have not let wealth-generation be seen as honourable pursuit. Although stories of merit-based success shaking up the pecking order of Indian business might that used to be dominated by inherited and family-owned business groups, began making a difference to how society views wealth making.

Among them, Infosys became known, even admired for its new corporate culture of governance standards that old-money companies did not care for. Murthy had famously called the compensation hikes for the company’s COO in 2017 unfair and “not proper". The 60-70% increase for the COO, when the hikes for most of the company’s employees were no more than 6-7%, he complained, was sure to erode the faith of the company’s employees in the management and board.

Former executives V. Balakrishnan and T.V. Mohandas Pai joined him in criticising the resolution. Infosys had disagreed with Murthy. Its defence of the pay award was that the COO’s compensation had been benchmarked to best-practice standards, and the hike worked out to just 1.4% for that financial year after accounting for the four-year vesting period of stock, the drop in the cash component, and the performance-based pay share rising in the total compensation.

Murthy’s point wasn’t about whether the COO deserved the pay hike or not. He was concerned with the principle of fair play and “compassionate capitalism".

He wanted the management to strive for a reasonable ratio between the lowest and the highest salaries in the company—taking a leaf from the pay culture in corporate America after companies in the US were asked to disclose the ratios of CEO-to-average employee pays by the Dodd-Frank Act Passed by the Barack Obama administration as one of the responses to the global financial crisis of 2008.

One of the reasons that had led to the financial meltdown of 2008 was excessive risk-taking by top managers in rich countries, which had turned the mood against overpaid CEOs and disproportionate rewards for top managers. This had stirred a debate on capitalism in the West. The rising protectionism and country after country trying out the idea of a universal basic incomes today are among the political fallout of all that happened back then.

The debate in India gets framed differently; as the issue of crony capitalism, which re-entered the Indian political narrative in 2015 with the slogan of “suit-boot-ki-sarkar".

Indian voters, it is said, continue to look at business with suspicion and this interferes with reforms needed critically for economic growth. India’s next-generation reforms—in labour and land in particular—are stuck because of the political mess earlier attempts resulted in.

The policy agenda will not focus on these objectives unless the political risk reduces. Gestures such as Murthy’s can help add this nuance to the political economy debate.

When a proponent of compassionate capitalism and fair play demonstrates how empowering wealth can be at birth, long before merit enters the picture, hopefully the message that goes out is that suspicion and fears are no way to deal with the undesirable aspects of capitalism.

Policymakers can crack down on those by strengthening policy making capacity and ensuring robust regulation is designed and enforced.