Murthy's gift spurs pride in wealth creation, may reshape Indian ethos

Among them, Infosys became known, even admired for its new corporate culture of governance standards that old-money companies did not care for. Murthy had famously called the compensation hikes for the company’s COO in 2017 unfair and “not proper". The 60-70% increase for the COO, when the hikes for most of the company’s employees were no more than 6-7%, he complained, was sure to erode the faith of the company’s employees in the management and board.