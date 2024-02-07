My lessons from 5 years of personal finance writing

Dear reader, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hi, I'm Neil Borate. Chances are, you might have caught my byline — I head the personal finance team at Mint. Today, I complete 5 years at the newspaper.

I often get a lot of questions on social media and during in-person interactions regarding managing your money. So I thought I'd lay my thoughts and advice out for you.

Here's what I have learnt about personal finance in just 5 points.

1️⃣ A portfolio of 2-3 mutual funds is sufficient for most investors, for most goals.

2️⃣ Buy term insurance, only if you have financial dependents. No other type of life insurance. Buy health insurance early in life.

3️⃣ Don't blindly follow finfluencers. The more entertaining the content, the less accurate it is likely to be.

4️⃣ Stay away from ego-driven sales pitches. "Sir ye product sirf aap jaise HNIs ke liye hai." That's how PMS & AIF are usually sold.

5️⃣ Stay away from futures and options (F&O) trading. It is addictive and dangerous. If you need advice, get a Sebi Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).

Thank you all for being part of my journey.

Please keep reading Mint for an unbiased, rigorous take on all things personal finance.

I'm a big believer in the work that not only the Mint Money team does, but also the rest of my newsroom.

To celebrate this occasion with you, I will be giving my personal discount code to the first 50 people who fill this form.

Best,

Neil Borate

Deputy Editor

Head, Personal Finance

