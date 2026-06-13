Nani Palkhivala: the expensive lawyer who fought for liberty

Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium once thrilled to the sweet sound of the willow; the elegant strokes of Neil Harvey or the grit of Chandu Borde. But only one non-cricketer ever packed that arena to its rafters.
Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium once thrilled to the sweet sound of the willow; the elegant strokes of Neil Harvey or the grit of Chandu Borde. But only one non-cricketer ever packed that arena to its rafters.
Beginning in the late 1950s and stretching across three decades, Nanabhoy “Nani” Ardeshir Palkhivala's annual post-Budget speeches drew thousands keen to listen to his critique of the Union Budget and what it meant for them.
Beginning in the late 1950s and stretching across three decades, Nanabhoy “Nani” Ardeshir Palkhivala's annual post-Budget speeches drew thousands keen to listen to his critique of the Union Budget and what it meant for them.
Industrialists, economists, journalists and taxpayers packed the famous ground to hear a slender, sharp-featured man explain why “the most persistent tendency in India is to have too much government and too little administration; too many laws and too little justice; too many public servants and too little public service.”
It was part legal analysis, part economics lecture and part indictment of the Indian state, all delivered with mathematical precision and wicked wit.
Conquering silence
Born on 16 January 1920 into a working-class Parsi family in Bombay, Nani was hampered as a child by a severe stammer. He overcame the impediment through a ferocious and highly disciplined regime of reading aloud.
At St Xavier's College, he built a brilliant academic record and nurtured ambitions of becoming an English professor. But when a university post slipped through his fingers because of institutional politics, he turned to the bar.
He would go on to excel.
Dressed in impeccably tailored conservative suits, with intense eyes behind sharp spectacles, he possessed a photographic memory. Colleagues recalled that he could cite obscure tax rulings down to the page number without a single note in front of him.
Justice Hans Raj Khanna, himself a legendary jurist, once remarked that judges required a full week to shake free from the spell Palkhivala cast in the courtroom.
In 1945, he married Nargesh, his steadfast companion in a deeply private marriage. The couple had no children, allowing Nani to channel his singular focus into his work and his eclectic hobbies, which included a deep love for literature and a passion for tracking bird migrations.
Courtroom battles
For the next four decades, Palkhivala's career intersected with many of the constitutional crises that shaped post-independence India.
When Indira Gandhi nationalized fourteen banks overnight in 1969, Palkhivala argued before the Supreme Court that the ordinance violated property rights and offered shareholders grossly inadequate compensation.
He won emphatically, with a bench of the Supreme Court ruling 10-1 that the legislation was unconstitutional. It was a staggering legal blow for the government, although Indira Gandhi swiftly re-enacted nationalization through fresh legislation.
His defining moment came in 1973 in the landmark Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala case.
The existential question before the bench was whether Parliament possessed unlimited power to amend the Constitution. Could it vote away fundamental rights entirely?
Across a legendary weeks-long oral argument, Palkhivala contended that while Parliament could amend the Constitution, it could not alter its “Basic Structure”.
The Court agreed, albeit by a razor-thin 7-6 majority.
The doctrine would become one of the most important safeguards of Indian democracy. Without it, Indira Gandhi's Emergency in 1975 would have been constitutionally unassailable.
The Basic Structure doctrine was not entirely new. Advocate M.K. Nambiar had first coined the phrase while arguing a constitutional case in 1967. But it was Palkhivala, the ultimate salesman of liberty, who packaged it for the history books.
Corporate connections
For all his public image as a defender of liberty, Palkhivala was very much part of the establishment.
He was said to charge ₹1 lakh a day, an enormous sum at the time, and there is no denying that his victories on property rights and bank nationalization overwhelmingly benefited the propertied elite.
He was also deeply involved with Indian business. Inducted onto the Tata Sons board in 1960 by JRD Tata, he eventually served as deputy chairman of Tata Steel and chairman of TCS.
He was arguing against state monopolies in court while simultaneously sitting at the apex of India's largest private industrial empire.
With anyone else, this may have appeared a conflict of interest. Yet Palkhivala managed both roles with remarkable dexterity and integrity.
Diplomatic turn
In 1977, the Morarji Desai government sent him to the US as India's Ambassador. The courtroom lion turned out to be a natural diplomat, charming the American political elite, before resigning in 1979 when the Janata government collapsed.
Nani Palkhivala died on 11 December 2002 at the age of 82.
The suffocating Licence Raj he spent his life attacking was eventually dismantled in 1991, less by his soaring rhetoric than by a balance-of-payments crisis and the quiet technocracy of Manmohan Singh.
The financial prophet—witty, fiery and fiercely outspoken—had the peculiar misfortune of being heard by thousands and listened to by almost no one in power, until history finally proved him right.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.