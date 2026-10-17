Narayan Meghaji Lokhande: the father of India’s trade union movement

The late 19th century saw the first textile mills, jute factories, railways and plantations spring up across the country. In those early years, there was little protection for the thousands of workers who thronged these workplaces to earn a livelihood. But unlike in many other industrializing countries, men such as Lokhande in Bombay and Sasipada Banerjee, who established a Working Men’s Club in Calcutta in 1870, ensured that workers’ rights in India could not be completely ignored.