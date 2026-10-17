Narayan Meghaji Lokhande: the father of India’s trade union movement

The trade union movement in India may appear to be in retreat today, but for much of the 20th century it was a vital pillar of the country’s industrial development. The man credited with helping give birth to this movement was Narayan Meghaji Lokhande.
The trade union movement in India may appear to be in retreat today, but for much of the 20th century it was a vital pillar of the country’s industrial development. The man credited with helping give birth to this movement was Narayan Meghaji Lokhande.
The late 19th century saw the first textile mills, jute factories, railways and plantations spring up across the country. In those early years, there was little protection for the thousands of workers who thronged these workplaces to earn a livelihood. But unlike in many other industrializing countries, men such as Lokhande in Bombay and Sasipada Banerjee, who established a Working Men’s Club in Calcutta in 1870, ensured that workers’ rights in India could not be completely ignored.
The late 19th century saw the first textile mills, jute factories, railways and plantations spring up across the country. In those early years, there was little protection for the thousands of workers who thronged these workplaces to earn a livelihood. But unlike in many other industrializing countries, men such as Lokhande in Bombay and Sasipada Banerjee, who established a Working Men’s Club in Calcutta in 1870, ensured that workers’ rights in India could not be completely ignored.
Without their early support, workers in a desperately poor country risked facing the kind of extreme exploitation common in Charles Dickens’s England. As Friedrich Engels wrote in The Condition of the Working Class in England in 1844, overcrowded housing, disease, low wages, dangerous factories and the exploitation of children were rampant at the time.
Inside the mills
Born in 1848 in Thane, Lokhande completed his matriculation in 1865. But given his family’s financial constraints, he could not study further. He subsequently took up jobs in the railways and the postal department before finally joining a textile mill in Mumbai as a clerk. There, he observed first-hand the difficult working conditions of labourers, most of whom were migrants from nearby villages. Long hours without breaks or rest days, compounded by irregular wages, made life miserable for men, women and children.
Lokhande realised that, instead of addressing individual grievances, workers needed a common voice and a platform to negotiate collectively for their rights. He also understood that caste was an important dimension of the problem: those from the most disadvantaged castes were often the most economically oppressed. This brought him into contact with social activist and anti-caste reformer Jyotiba Phule.
As part of the association, Lokhande also managed the Marathi weekly Deenbandhu (friend of the poor), which was associated with Phule’s Satyashodhak movement. He used the magazine’s pages to write about workers’ hardships and argue for reforms.
A common voice
By 1884, Lokhande was fully immersed in labour activism, which was cemented by the establishment of the Bombay Mill Hands Association. While not a trade union in the strict sense, it was the first organised labour movement of its kind. It called for Sunday as a day of rest, a 30-minute lunch break, a working day beginning at 6.30 am and ending at sunset, and regular payment of wages.
Many of these demands would take years to be accepted. But the demand for a Sunday holiday was met in 1890, after 10,000 workers congregated at the Race Course Ground in Bombay to support it.
Lokhande was now recognised as an important figure in the country’s industrial sphere. In 1890, he was appointed an associate member of the Factory Labour Commission, whose work led to the Factories Act of 1891. Although many workers’ demands remained unaddressed, the act marked the beginning of a formal trade union movement in the country.
The movement would take root by the 1920s, gathering momentum after the First World War and drawing inspiration from the Russian Revolution as well as India’s freedom movement. In 1920, the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), backed by the communists, was formed. With the passage of the Trade Unions Act of 1926, the movement gained legal recognition. When strikes in Mumbai’s textile mills and Bengal’s jute mills tested these measures, workers, for the most part, secured a fair deal.
After Independence, the Congress set up its own union, the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). The Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, was also passed to facilitate the resolution of industrial conflicts.
Lokhande did not live to see many of the fruits of his labour. He died at just 50, but his contributions extended to several other areas of social reform. At one point, he organised a meeting of 500 barbers who passed a resolution against the pernicious practice of shaving the heads of Hindu widows.
In 1896, when a deadly plague struck Bombay, Lokhande plunged into relief work. Tragically, in February 1897, he contracted the plague and died.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.