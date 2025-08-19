The nationalization of Intel?

They’re probably right. Once the government acquires a stake in Intel, the politicians will have an incentive to keep pouring on subsidies so they wouldn’t have to admit a mistake. At the same time, the Administration’s conditions for the equity investment may also make it harder for Intel to undertake needed changes to become more competitive. Politicians don’t like to preside over plant closures or employee layoffs. See Renault, the French car maker, for that political lesson.