Neutral stance gives RBI freedom for managing liquidity
Summary
- There is a change in the RBI governor’s statement from the last policy with focus increasingly shifting to balancing growth and inflation rather than being ‘actively disinflationary’.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unanimously voted for a change in stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation while one member dissented on the rate action in favour of a rate cut. There is a significant change in the RBI governor’s statement from the last policy with focus increasingly shifting to balancing growth and inflation rather than being ‘actively disinflationary’. The neutral stance gives RBI more degrees of freedom for managing liquidity and thus transmission of policy rates into broader interest rates.