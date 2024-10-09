Neutral stance gives RBI freedom for managing liquidity

What can happen to change the above trajectory? The most important change could be geo-politics in case the Middle East conflict and Ukraine war escalate. This would be negative for markets and would drive oil prices higher despite weak demand in China. Second, if China follows through with a large fiscal stimulus, commodity prices may go up and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows may be visible in India as is the case in the last few days. Last but not the least, US presidential elections and economic policy would have an impact on global growth and markets. The MPC has positioned itself with a neutral stance which gives it flexibility and optionality in the words of the RBI Governor to move as the growth inflation mix changes.