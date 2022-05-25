New debt burden

New debt burden1 min read . 25 May 2022
Small businesses, especially, are yet to find their feet, while job and income losses have compressed household budgets and kept various markets for goods and services from regaining their pre-covid strength
Bad debts may have come off their peaks, but the outlook has been clouded by covid relief measures. Data compiled by Mint shows that just under a tenth of the loans restructured through the two covid windows offered by the Reserve Bank of India has turned bad in the last six months. This amounts to an additional bad loan burden of about ₹19,000 crore for banks.
The proportion of recast loans gone bad appears modest. Yet, it won’t be easy for our already-burdened banking system to bear that extra weight. Worryingly, we may not have seen the worst of it yet. As more recast loans come up for repayment and fresh defaults occur, lenders may find their books strained. This does not speak well of our economic recovery from the pandemic crisis. It means that even relaxed repayment schedules and easier terms have not been enough to keep all enterprises going. Small businesses, especially, are yet to find their feet, while job and income losses have compressed household budgets and kept various markets for goods and services from regaining their pre-covid strength. Hopes of a wide revival are pinned on a bounce-back of private investment. This had better work out.
