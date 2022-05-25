New debt burden

The proportion of recast loans gone bad appears modest. Yet, it won’t be easy for our already-burdened banking system to bear that extra weight. Worryingly, we may not have seen the worst of it yet. As more recast loans come up for repayment and fresh defaults occur, lenders may find their books strained. This does not speak well of our economic recovery from the pandemic crisis. It means that even relaxed repayment schedules and easier terms have not been enough to keep all enterprises going. Small businesses, especially, are yet to find their feet, while job and income losses have compressed household budgets and kept various markets for goods and services from regaining their pre-covid strength. Hopes of a wide revival are pinned on a bounce-back of private investment. This had better work out.