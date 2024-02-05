New law on prompt payment for supplies will help MSMEs, but it falls short
SummaryThe biggest culprits in delaying payments to small businesses are governments agencies, which do not have to file income tax returns
A new law derecognising as an expense any payment companies owe to registered micro, small or medium enterprises beyond 45 days of receiving goods or services will push them to make prompt payments. But it falls short of a definitive solution to the problem of delayed payments to vendors.