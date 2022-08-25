NFTs are increasingly targeted by criminals, report says2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 06:58 PM IST
More than $100 million worth of nonfungible tokens were stolen over the past year, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic
Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, are increasingly sought by criminals looking to either steal them or use them to launder illicit gains, a new report from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said on Wednesday.