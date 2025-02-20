Nikola’s EV truck dream goes bust
SummaryAnother green industrial-policy project enters Chapter 11.
Another green-energy unicorn died Wednesday as Nikola Corp., the electric-truck startup, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Its spectacular market crash is another warning about the perils of industrial policy and chasing government subsidies.
