Nirmala Sitharaman has the fiscal space to increase capex again. She should

As she prepares to present the last budget for this term of the Modi government on 1 February, the fiscal arithmetic has forced a choice on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a problem many finance ministers would love to tackle. While the rules require only an interim budget, a vote on account to provide for government expenses till the Lok Sabha elections are concluded, a new government installed, to be presented, Sitharaman is going to have to take a call on what to do with revenues that are all set to exceed what she’d budgeted for, given tax collections are buoyant.

This year’s food subsidy bill for the ongoing FY24 is likely to overshoot the budgeted estimate of ₹1.97 trillion; is likely to be as much as ₹2.02 trillion. This is because the government has committed to provide free food grains to more than 800 million Indians. Plus, divestment proceeds too are likely to fall short of what was budgeted – as happens every year. Happily enough, tax and non-tax revenues are poised to be higher than budgeted, and by enough to more than offset the higher than budgeted subsidy bill.

Revenues are running 0.3% of GDP higher than she had budgeted for FY24, according to calculations published by HSBC researchers. Tax buoyancy and rising tax revenues have helped the finance minister pay for the ballooning subsidy bill without affecting her commitment to the fiscal consolidation glide path.

The Centre, as Mint reported, aims to meet its fiscal consolidation goal over the next two years budget, and set a fiscal deficit target of about 5.3% of gross domestic product for FY25.

Remember, after the fiscal deficit widened to 9.3% in FY21, as the covid pandemic hit revenues and increased relief spending, Sitharaman announced – somewhat tentatively, given what lay ahead was uncertain and unpredictable at that time – a new fiscal consolidation path in the Union Budget of FY22. This path committed her to bringing the fiscal deficit for FY23 to 6.4%, to 5.9% for FY24, and 4.5% for FY26. She has not strayed from the path so far.

The upcoming budget speech on 1 February, the Mint report suggests, will send out a clear signal about the government sticking with the commitment to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26. (That would require a reduction of 1.4 percentage points in two years, from the 5.9% fiscal deficit targeted for FY24.)

But more importantly, and as tax buoyancy is expected to remain high in FY25, the fiscal arithmetic has posed a dilemma, and created conditions for the budget to be more than just a vote on account: Should the extra fiscal headroom created by the robust tax revenue collections be used to reduce the fiscal deficit by more than that the target committed to or to spend more, such as on a mega new pre-election scheme.

A conservative finance minister would probably leave the decision to be made at the time the full budget will be presented in July post-elections. Mint SnapView's recommendation, though, is that Sitharaman should use the extra fiscal room available for persisting with the strategy of increasing government’s capex push in the interim budget itself. This will ensure immediate deployment of budget allocations.

With private investments tepid even more than ten years since 2012, when they started stalling, the government’s strategy of increasing the budget’s allocations for increasing capital expenditure, especially for the infrastructure sector, remains useful. This strategy was first announced in the budget for FY21, which earmarked ₹4.39 trillion for capex spending. The budget increased the allocation to ₹5.54 trillion in FY22 and ₹7.5 trillion for FY23. For the ongoing FY24, the budget had allocated a record ₹10 trillion towards capex spending. Capex spending during April-November 2023 was ₹5.9 trillion compared to ₹4.5 trillion in the same period in the previous year.

Government’s capex hasn’t as yet managed to restart the private investments cycle but it has nevertheless supported GDP growth at a time three engines of growth, private investments, private consumption and merchandise exports, are weak.