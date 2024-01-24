Nirmala Sitharaman has the fiscal space to increase capex again. She should
SummaryThe upcoming budget speech on 1 February will send out a clear signal about the government sticking with the commitment to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26.
As she prepares to present the last budget for this term of the Modi government on 1 February, the fiscal arithmetic has forced a choice on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a problem many finance ministers would love to tackle. While the rules require only an interim budget, a vote on account to provide for government expenses till the Lok Sabha elections are concluded, a new government installed, to be presented, Sitharaman is going to have to take a call on what to do with revenues that are all set to exceed what she’d budgeted for, given tax collections are buoyant.