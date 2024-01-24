Nirmala Sitharaman has the fiscal space to increase capex again. She should

This year’s food subsidy bill for the ongoing FY24 is likely to overshoot the budgeted estimate of ₹1.97 trillion; is likely to be as much as ₹2.02 trillion. This is because the government has committed to provide free food grains to more than 800 million Indians. Plus, divestment proceeds too are likely to fall short of what was budgeted – as happens every year. Happily enough, tax and non-tax revenues are poised to be higher than budgeted, and by enough to more than offset the higher than budgeted subsidy bill.

