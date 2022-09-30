No change in stance, more light on forex depletion 

The RBI has increased the repo rate by 50 bps, which was expected given that in the prelude to this announcement, the governor spoke of the third shock that we are witnessing i.e. central banks across the world raising rates to tackle inflation. The other two shocks were covid and Ukraine war. Hence, while the impression so far was that policy is normally driven by domestic considerations, there has been an indirect reference made on the approach taken by the Fed and ECB which affect us through the investment route and also add to currency volatility. This being the case, the forward guidance provided by the major central banks is directed towards more aggressive increases in policy rates. The implication is that this may not be the last rate hike for us and that there could be more coming, which can take it to 6.4-6.5% by March. The one-year overnight indexed swap (OIS) was pointing at a number in the range of 6.5-6.75% for quite some time. The overall inflation target for the year remains unchanged at 6.7% as the pressures remain on food even while producers of manufactured goods are still in the process of passing on higher input costs to the consumers. The red flag is, however, more on the agricultural side where lower output of rice and pulses as well as the delayed withdrawal of monsoon can impact inflation. Hence the onion and tomato syndrome has to be watched out for where late withdrawal of monsoon damages crops and causes sharp increases in overall inflation.