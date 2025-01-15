North Korean troops become cannon fodder for Russia
SummaryA chance for Ukraine and Trump to set Putin back and drive a wedge between Pyongyang and Moscow.
North Korea's deployment of soldiers to the battlefield in Ukraine has been an operational disaster. Their troops have performed poorly in combat, failed to integrate with the Russian military, and suffered significant casualties. The debacle calls attention to a larger trend: the critical weaknesses of the axis of autocracies consisting of Russia, North Korea, China and Iran.