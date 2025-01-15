North Korean troops become cannon fodder for Russia

South Korean intelligence estimates that North Korea's forces have suffered around 3,000 casualties-a quarter of the fighting force. At least 300 have been killed. In many battles, such as one near the village of Plekhove, North Korean formations launched costly ‘meat assaults’ that consisted of human-wave attacks. Such casualties are astonishing. For comparison, this rate puts North Korean casualties nearly on par with one of the bloodiest battles of World War I, the Battle of the Somme.