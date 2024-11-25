Northvolt’s bankruptcy and the EV crash

Europe’s auto layoffs and Northvolt’s failure are warnings to the U.S. The domestic auto industry last week sent a letter to Donald Trump urging him not to scale back EV “incentives," their euphemism for taxpayer subsidies. Our sources say U.S. auto makers want to keep the Biden mandates with some regulatory flexibility because they have invested heavily in meeting them. Competitors like Toyota have been smarter and invested more in hybrid vehicles that consumers seem to prefer.