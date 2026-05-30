The lion in winter: the defiant life and fading empire of Nusli Wadia

The pedigree itself is almost impossibly layered. On his father’s side, Nusli belongs to the ancient Parsi Wadia shipbuilding dynasty founded by Lovji Nusserwanjee Wadia. His mother, Dina Wadia, was the only daughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Not that it mattered, for Wadia has always been fiercely and defiantly Indian. It is perhaps the most extraordinary biographical footnote in Indian corporate history, and one he has always worn with dignified silence.