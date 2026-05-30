The lion in winter: the defiant life and fading empire of Nusli Wadia

For the last 50 years, Nusli Wadia has been corporate India’s ultimate samurai—an uncompromising patrician who never backed down from a fight. Armed with an enviable pedigree, an aristocratic spine and a legendary temper, he built the Wadia Group, whose antecedents trace back to 1736, into a diversified Indian conglomerate.
He has looked the part too, with piercing eyes and an immaculate sartorial presence. But at 82, the legendary corporate warrior who spent a lifetime defying the odds finds himself in the winter of his life, presiding over a group with revenues of roughly $2.7 billion that, for all its historical heft, is no longer among the country’s largest conglomerates.
The pedigree itself is almost impossibly layered. On his father’s side, Nusli belongs to the ancient Parsi Wadia shipbuilding dynasty founded by Lovji Nusserwanjee Wadia. His mother, Dina Wadia, was the only daughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Not that it mattered, for Wadia has always been fiercely and defiantly Indian. It is perhaps the most extraordinary biographical footnote in Indian corporate history, and one he has always worn with dignified silence.