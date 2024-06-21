Is Nvidia’s near-monopoly status dangerous for the AI industry?
Summary
- Intel and AMD provide credible alternatives. But Nvidia’s proprietary software platform makes it difficult for its customers to jump ship, since more than 4 million global developers rely on it to build AI and other apps.
There are many companies developing AI models. But one company is integral to almost every major artificial intelligence project: Nvidia, since it has a monopoly on the computer chips required to run the intensive calculations required for AI operations.