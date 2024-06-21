Is Nvidia’s near-monopoly status dangerous for the AI industry?

Nvidia is the world’s most famous chipmaker, but it doesn’t actually make chips. It designs them and gets them fabricated by contract manufacturers. It has a stranglehold on the gaming industry, being present in over 80% of game devices. It also has a near-monopoly in high-end AI-related systems and research and development. Some of its AI-capable chips are sold for about $100,000 and resold at huge premiums. Nvidia has a big presence in crypto-mining as well.