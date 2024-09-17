Oasis, Ticketmaster and the price of economic ignorance

But what about Ticketmaster? Surely it adds nothing so valuable to the transaction as to justify the rise in price. In fact, this is where the story gets interesting. Ticketmaster makes for a convenient villain. But, as music industry guru Bob Lefsetz explains, that’s its job. “The acts hide behind Ticketmaster," he writes in a recent newsletter. Bands like Oasis want to cash in on their popularity, but they don’t want to be seen charging $1,000 a seat for their concerts. That isn’t the image Gallagher brothers have spent their 30-year career cultivating.