Obama’s Legacy Is the Trump Presidency

The JCPOA was only one point of dispute between Mr. Obama and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders clashed over settlements, Gaza, Lebanon, the two-state solution and Mr. Netanyahu’s address to Congress in 2015. By the end of Mr. Obama’s presidency, tensions had reached the point that the U.S., for the first time in 35 years, refused to veto an anti-Israel U.N. resolution. The “daylight” Obama fostered between the U.S. and Israel didn’t go unnoticed. It illuminated a path to power for anti-Israel activists in the Democratic Party—a path they have traveled.