Obama’s Legacy Is the Trump Presidency

Close to a decade in the making, the $850 million Obama Presidential Center opens to the public on Friday. The 225-foot brutalist building—dubbed the Obamalisk—looms over a 19-acre campus on Chicago’s South Side. Even the most imposing facade can’t mask the failures of the 44th president.
Barack Obama has remained popular. As America’s first black president, he is guaranteed a place in history. But his grand ambitions now seem quaint. In 2008 Mr. Obama likened himself to Ronald Reagan, who he said had “changed the trajectory of the nation.” If Mr. Obama altered the nation’s direction, it was toward decline.
Start with foreign policy. Throughout his presidency, Mr. Obama sought to retrench U.S. power. His “reset” with Russia, surge of forces in Afghanistan, withdrawal from Iraq, and failure to enforce red lines in Syria had lethal effects. In his first term, Mr. Obama canceled missile defenses and promised Russia more “flexibility” in his second. He tolerated dictators such as Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega and Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, even taking in a soccer game alongside Cuba’s Raúl Castro.