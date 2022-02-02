Omicron BA.2 or BA.1: Which one is more transmissible? How do they differ?

SF: I think the best way to assess this is by comparing what is going on in Denmark to the U.K. The two countries have similarly high levels of vaccinations as well as booster doses. The characteristics of their respective populations are also relatively similar. So looking at the rate of hospitalization and ICU admissions in Denmark should help in assessing the severity of BA.2 — which accounted for 57% of cases in Denmark as of Jan. 24. We find very little difference compared with the U.K., where BA.1 is still most prominent, in terms of ICU admissions relative to the number of cases.