Online privacy will be critical if ‘Roe vs Wade’ is overturned

Data mining has improved since then, but fortunately so have our tools for protecting privacy. A leaked draft ruling suggests the US Supreme Court may overturn Roe vs Wade, the landmark 1974 decision that gave women the right to abortion. This would make online privacy more critical than ever for women and health-care providers, as secrecy over abortion would become integral not just for personal reasons but to avoid legal ramifications or blowback from vigilantes. It’s unclear who would be legally liable for an abortion in close to a dozen or more US states that may ban it. But many women would want to hide their online activity out of caution. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden warned on Tuesday that “every digital record—from web searches, to phone records and app data—will be weaponized in Republican states as a way to control women’s bodies."