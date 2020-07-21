'The pandemic has given a big push to automation'

If you have digital records, it is easy to trace things down. While many companies would like to adopt Industry 4.0 principles, it is still a challenge because one does not know at what size one must do it; one does not know when it gives you a payback; one also does not know how to make the paradigm shift in the team you are working with because they are so used to working in a legacy manner. New companies would like to adopt the principles from day one whereas legacy companies will do it in phases. We did it in a new plant and decided not to do it in our older plants. The new plant had younger people and the idea was to create a new culture.