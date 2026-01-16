From 10-minute deliveries to Iran’s red lines, goal managers must minimize human costs
Summary
Management 101 is founded on goal orientation, but as the cases of 10-minute delivery in India and America’s warnings to Iran show, the complexity of this discipline multiplies once human costs are factored in. Be it Blinkit or a who-blinks-first faceoff over Iran, Drucker’s advice may be helpful.
Long before B-schools began to sprout, ‘management’ referred to a bunch of people in charge of an establishment, not a discipline. The word made its debut in academia only after basic principles got codified.
