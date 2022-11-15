10 things to know about Biden-Xi meet at G20 in Bali

10 things to know about Biden-Xi meet at G20 in Bali2 min read . 02:16 PM IST
- US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping agreed to arrest the freefall in bilateral ties, yet Biden said this is not ‘kumbaya’.
1. This marked the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden became president of the United States. Biden and Xi had met earlier when both served as vice-presidents of their respective countries.
2. Prior to the G20 meet, tensions were high. Washington recently unveiled crippling technology export bans on semiconductors and other technologies targeted at China. In August, a visit by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, an island China claims as part of its territory, sparked a major crisis. Beijing suspended cooperation on climate, military exchanges and other key areas.
3. During their meeting, both leaders rejected the idea of a “new Cold War" and “zero-sum" competition between the US and China. “The world is big enough for the two countries to develop themselves and prosper together," tweeted Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.
4. Biden and Xi also agreed to arrest the freefall in bilateral ties. Xi and Biden “instructed their teams to promptly follow up and implement common understandings reached between them, and take concrete actions to put China-U.S. relations back on the track of steady development."
5. In a first step, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit China early next year.
6. Discussion also centered around nuclear weapons in Ukraine and North Korea. On Ukraine, “President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," according to the White House.
7. However, these discussions do not mean bilateral tensions have been defused. Biden acknowledged this by stating: “"We're not going to be able to work everything out. I'm not suggesting this is kumbaya."
8. Biden brought up Chinese military aggression against Taiwan and alleged violations of human rights by the PRC in Xinjiang.
9. Meanwhile, Beijing asked Washington to respect that “the Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests".
10. China also called on America to respect basic differences in the economic and social outlook of both countries. “Just as the United States has American-style democracy, China has Chinese-style democracy; both fit their respective national conditions," said Hua Chunying. “Neither side should try to remold the other in one’s own image, or seek to change or even subvert the other’s system."
