13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO: Multiple narratives need not perplex us
Summary
- What may seem like overwrought negotiations on world trade may yet yield clarity. We need progress on e-commerce, food security, fisheries and dispute settlement, among other issues.
Rashomon, the classic 1954 film by Japanese director Akiro Kurosawa, narrates four different perspectives of a crime. The Rashomon Effect aptly applies to varying accounts of the recently concluded 13th Ministerial Conference (MC-13) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), with much commentary in the Western media holding India as a spoiler even as Indian write-ups provided justification for the country’s positions.