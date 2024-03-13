13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO: Multiple narratives need not perplex us

Public stockholding for food security: Domestic support for agriculture is prevalent in all countries. The WTO’s Agreement on Agriculture (AoA) in 1995 sought to discipline agricultural support measures to minimize their trade-distortive impact. But its modalities ended up giving developed countries such flexibility that it is estimated some of them can provide product-specific subsidies amounting to over 50% of production value! But the support provided by most developing countries is capped at 10% of production value, a de minimis limit, and pegged to a reference price dating back to 1986-88. With the passage of time and inflation, a breach of this limit became inevitable. India’s 2013 negotiation of a reprieve at the Bali meeting from disputes initiated against public stockholding measures for food security was a significant achievement. Translating this to a permanent solution by amending the AoA is important for legal certainty. Yet, despite over 80 developing countries presenting a clear proposal on such a solution, the matter is far from resolved.