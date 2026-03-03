Will the 16th Finance Commission’s proposal to end revenue deficit grants weaken a fiscal safety net for states?

The shareable pool has been quietly eroded by the proliferation of cesses and surcharges, which do not enter the divisible pool. These have grown to ₹6.8 trillion, a cumulative increase of more than 30% over five years. States have no equivalent constitutional authority to impose cesses. Since cess receipts are not always deployed for their statutorily stated purposes, they seem to constitute de facto tax revenues for the Centre that are not counted as part of the shareable pool of resources.