Thank the Finance Commission for a tax-sharing formula tilt that promotes better state-level fiscal policy
Summary
The 16th Finance Commission’s report makes a small but significant shift in how states should share India’s common tax pool. It tilts the formula of horizontal devolution towards growth and incentivizes better fiscal management by states.
The 16th Finance Commission (FC) must be commended for breaking the mould of earlier FCs in what is perhaps the most contentious area of fiscal federalism: ‘horizontal devolution’ or how each state’s share of India’s divisible pool of taxes is worked out.
