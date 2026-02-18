Human societies have long found ingenious ways to cope with extreme weather; and India is no exception. The ancient Kallanai dam in southern India, for example, built to divert the Kaveri River for irrigation, sustained fertile delta farming for centuries. The stepwells of western India—subterranean reservoirs that stored water—offered relief from extreme heat and helped local communities endure long dry seasons.
As 2°C warming stares at us, India must invest in climate adaptation to shield its economy
SummaryAs global warming heads for 2° Celsius above the pre-industrial level, climate shocks could constrain productivity, incomes and economic growth. India must take protective action now—before heat, drought and floods turn resilience into a far costlier scramble.
