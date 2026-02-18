As 2°C warming stares at us, India must invest in climate adaptation to shield its economy

Climate adaptation, however, is not just a cost—it is a good buy. On average, adaptation delivers returns through avoided damages that are seven times its cost at 2° Celsius warming. But climate adaptation competes with other household and government priorities—its costs exceed a third of the per-capita allocation in the 2025-26 central government budget—and its benefits are often invisible, as prevention is hard to ‘see.’ Even if adaptation spending were to rise in line with anticipated economic growth—which is not guaranteed—our research suggests that at 2° Celsius warming, India would cover only one-quarter of the required amount.