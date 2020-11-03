2020 could be for manufacturing what 1991 was for our economy

While sectors like smartphone production did get a big boost as a result, there’s a view that more could have been done to encourage domestic manufacturing. In this context, recent covid-induced global supply chain disruptions and international trade wars, both of which had China in focus, have presented us with a unique opportunity. Every other country and large corporation is looking to de-risk its dependence on China and hunting for alternatives. If India plays its cards right and acts now on key policy initiatives, it can emerge as a preferred destination for global supply chains and as a manufacturing hub for the world.