2024 presidential election is crucial for world health

Thanks to these efforts, child mortality has been cut in half in a single generation. But for all the progress we’ve made, roughly five million children under 5 still died in 2022—mostly of preventable causes such as diarrhea and pneumonia. Measles and other diseases are re-emerging in places where they were once eliminated. Nearly half the world is at risk of malaria, and in 2022 the National Institutes of Health reported that tuberculosis claims one life every 20 seconds.