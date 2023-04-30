‘Maruti remains vulnerable to supply side bottlenecks’2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:24 AM IST
The country's largest carmaker, which could not produce around 1.7 lakh units last fiscal due to semiconductor shortage, is also coming up with measures to reduce the usage of certain kinds of chips in its cars.
Maruti Suzuki India remains "vulnerable to supply side bottlenecks" this fiscal even as it looks to source electronic components through multiple sources, according to a senior company official.
