What 2026 may hold: A fracturing America, a rising Europe and an unsettled world
From a likely MAGA crack-up in the US to Europe’s tentative revival, India’s census reckoning and a long-shot fusion leap by China, 2026 could be unusually action-packed. Political fractures, market excesses, tech inflection points and geopolitical events may reshape the world.
The Year 1926 saw remarkable change around the world. Fidel Castro and Queen Elizabeth II were born that year. With the benefit of hindsight, the world was between two large-scale wars. British India held its third general election following the 1919 Montagu Chelmsford reforms enshrined in an Act. A hundred years on, things have changed a bit, but some things are distressingly the same.