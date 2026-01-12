India’s much delayed 2021 census will be conducted in 2026. It will be India’s first fully digital census. The total population is unlikely to be widely off from estimates of 1.44 to 1.48 billion. However, it will throw up many surprises, since it will be India’s first caste count since 1931. It will also form the basis of delimitation for Lok Sabha seats. Both issues are politically potent and are likely to result in societal tensions.