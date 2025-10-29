Why India’s economic growth hinges on coastal export success lifting the heartland too
India’s goal of a $30 trillion economy by 2047 will hinge on how states play to their strengths and align forces. There’s a lesson in China's strategy of leveraging different but coordinated strategies for coastal and inland states.
An ambitious vision for a $30 trillion Indian economy by 2047 has been laid out in an approach paper from Niti Aayog, ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.’ The paper argues that the path to this goal’s realization runs through India’s states, several of which—such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana— have formally declared their intention to become trillion-dollar economies by or before 2047.