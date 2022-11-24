$3.5 million for a dose? Time to heal this market

Many unexpected events took place this week, but the real eye-popper was a price: $3.5 million. As reported, this is what US-based CSL Behring plans to charge for a single dose of Hemgenix, its new gene-therapy drug that was just approved by the US federal regulator for the treatment of haemophilia B. It is a scary disease, no doubt, one that prevents blood from clotting in those it afflicts, putting them at risk of dying from an accident no worse than a shaving nick. It is also passed along through human genes, popping up among endogamous groups, particularly, as found among Europe’s royalty of yore, an observation that once gave it the nickname of ‘the royal disease’. Its popular association with privileged lineages, however, is not to blame for that jaw-dropper of a price tag. Some 16 million people in the US and Europe are estimated to suffer from this kind of haemophilia, and since only one infusion of Hemgenix need be given for the patient’s body to start churning out its own clot-forming proteins, its price had to be steep just to cover R&D costs and turn a profit. If its efficacy is weighed against other options such as successive clot-protein shots, say its marketers, it will prove a winner. But still, ₹28.6 crore per shot is surreal.

