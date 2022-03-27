39 amendments to the finance bill is a telling statistic

Another class of amendments seeks to clarify the budget’s proposals in response to concerns raised by taxpayers affected by specific provisions. Such as on the disallowance of cess and surcharge as deductions. Through this provision, the government wants to correct what it regards as an anomaly arising from court rulings over the years that allowed taxpayers to claim cess payments as an expenditure. That reduced their tax outgo. The Finance Bill, as tabled on 1 February, seeks to make this correction with retrospective effect, which has businesses worked up because the proposal entailed a penalty of 50% of the amount of tax saved by claiming deduction of cess. And so, the government is proposing an amendment to give taxpayers an opportunity to seek non-levy of any penalty. For which they’ll have to pitch to the assessing officers, seeking re-computation of total income minus surcharge or cess as an expenditure.